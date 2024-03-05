Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:WDS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
