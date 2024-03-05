Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:WDS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

