Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,264 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

