WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$255.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$236.75.

TSE:WSP opened at C$221.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.49. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$164.32 and a 52 week high of C$223.23. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

