Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of YMAB opened at $17.33 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 102,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,193,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

