Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $758.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

