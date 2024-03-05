Zacks Research Comments on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GT. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

