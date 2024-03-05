Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Z opened at $57.34 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $2,934,120. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

