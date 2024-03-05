ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of ZI opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

