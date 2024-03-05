ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZI stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

