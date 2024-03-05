Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 2.3 %

Zscaler stock opened at $214.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.