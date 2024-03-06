10,457 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

