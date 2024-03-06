10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $678,786. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

