12,266 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

