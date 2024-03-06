12,540 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

