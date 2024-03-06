12,885 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Paper by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

