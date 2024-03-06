13,070 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.