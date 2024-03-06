14,788 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $4,314,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.