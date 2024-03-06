15,127 Shares in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.