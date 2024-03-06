15,253 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

