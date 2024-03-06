167,119 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

