212,992 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.