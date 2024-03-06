26,239 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock worth $1,897,590 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Simulations Plus

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

