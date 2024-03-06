27,782 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 484.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 36.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.