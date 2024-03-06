32,859 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

