5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 223888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Specifically, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.