772,833 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 772,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

