7,822 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

