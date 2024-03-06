9,705 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

