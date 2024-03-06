99,913 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

PAGS stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

