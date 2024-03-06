Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Abliva AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury.

