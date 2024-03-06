Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACHC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of ACHC opened at $84.73 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,755,000 after purchasing an additional 545,137 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

