Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.78.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -338.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.