Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $464.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

