Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 69,040 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on HARP
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harpoon Therapeutics
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.