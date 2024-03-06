Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 69,040 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

