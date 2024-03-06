Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 9,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

