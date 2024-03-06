Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.
ACRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
