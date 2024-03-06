Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ACRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

