Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,062 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $258.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

