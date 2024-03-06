ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading Down 1%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.94 ($2.11) and last traded at €1.94 ($2.11). 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.96 ($2.13).
ad pepper media International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.27 and its 200-day moving average is €2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.08.
ad pepper media International Company Profile
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
