AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after buying an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

