Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.