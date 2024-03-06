Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Adeia comprises approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 4.33% of Adeia worth $49,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adeia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 48,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Adeia by 36.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 453,601 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

