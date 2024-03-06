ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 499526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.43.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.