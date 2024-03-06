ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 499526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.43.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
