Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 8681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

