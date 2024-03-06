Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aemetis by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

