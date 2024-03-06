Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aemetis Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aemetis by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMTX
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aemetis
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.