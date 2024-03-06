Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $192.02.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.