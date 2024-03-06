Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $192.02.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
