AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.83 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $86.69 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

