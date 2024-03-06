Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 642,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

