agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

AGL stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. agilon health has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.