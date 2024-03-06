Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Aimia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.