Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Aimia Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
Aimia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.