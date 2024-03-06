Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
