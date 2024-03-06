Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

